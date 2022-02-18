'Against my self respect': Karnataka lecturer resigns from college after being asked to take off hijab

Hijab row: After gap of 10 days, Udupi MGM college reopens, situation peaceful

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 18: The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) college in the district headquarters town of Udupi in coastal Karnataka, which witnessed chaotic scenes last week with student groups facing each other shouting slogans against hijabs and saffron shawls, reopened Friday after a 10-day break. The college reopened as practical examinations are scheduled to be held for pre-university (PU) students.

For the PU section, only students appearing for the examination are being allowed entry into the college premises.

The degree classes in the college also began Friday. Police have deployed a strong force, including state reserve police personnel, around the campus to maintain peace. The college was shut on February eight when the college authorities could not convince the two groups of students who raised slogans against each other. While Muslim girls claimed that they had been wearing hijab since they got admitted to the college, the boys who wore shawls insisted that they will not remove them if hijabs were allowed for girls.

As the issue reached a flashpoint, the principal Devidas Nayak declared a holiday for the college. Udupi additional district superintendent of police Siddalingappa told reporters Friday that the atmosphere in all colleges in the district is peaceful. Additional police force has been deployed beside MGM college as it is opening after a ten-day gap, he said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 18, 2022, 13:47 [IST]