Hijab Case Judgement: Date and Time of Karnataka High Court Verdict on Hijab Case

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 14: The Karnataka High will pronounce its verdict on the hijab row on Tuesday. It had earlier directed students to wear the dress prescribed by schools and colleges in its interim order.

The case will be heard by the judges at 10.30 am on Tuesday.

"We will pass an order that let the institutions start, but till the matter is pending, these students and stakeholders will not insist on wearing any religious garment or head dress. We will restrain everyone. We want peace and tranquility,' bench remarks. Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi on Wednesday had constituted a full bench comprising himself, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice Jaibunnisa M Khazi in view of the urgency to hear the matter.

The hijab row started in December end last year when a few students started coming to the government pre-university college in Udupi wearing hijab. To protest against it, some Hindu students started coming to the college wearing saffron scarves.

The row spread to other educational institutions in different parts of the state, and the protests took a violent turn at some places. The state government had on Tuesday ordered closure of all high schools and colleges in Karnataka for three days due to rising tensions over the issue.

Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 19:21 [IST]