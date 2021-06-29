Highly sophisticated explosives used in drone attack point to role of Pakistan state actors

New Delhi, June 29: The initial probe into the drone attack at the Indian Air Force station in Jammu on Sunday has indicated that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba had a hand in it. The probe also by the investigative and Intelligence agencies also found the use of highly sophisticated RDX and this is a clear indicator of the Pakistan state actors have a role to play in it.

Two bombs weighing over 2 kilograms each were dropped from a height of 150 meters and were activated by impact charge. It is however unclear where the drone could have originated from, but the initial findings on Monday found that it could have been from the Indian side itself. The agencies also do not rule out the possibility of the the drone emerging from the Pakistan side close to the border.

It has been learnt that the attack was aimed at targeting the Air Traffic Control. Two explosions were reported on Sunday. While one targeted the ATC, the other was aimed at hitting an IAF chopper.

Sources tell OneIndia that the explosive was meant to land on a chopper, but it missed the target.

The suspected drones used in Sunday's attack dropped an explosive on the roof of a building at the station. Another explosive meant to target an aircraft missed the target and exploded in an open area, the source cited above said.

Tuesday, June 29, 2021