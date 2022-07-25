Highly radicalised Lashkar operative mascaraing as food delivery boy arrested in Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 25: The Bengaluru police have arrested an operative of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba following a late night operation. Four persons too have been detained in connection with the same case.

The arrested person has been identified as Akthar Hussian Lashkar from Assam and the police say that he is a highly radicalised youth. The operation was carried out by the sleuths of the Central Crime Branch's (CCB) Special Wing in coordination with the Internal Security Division and Intelligence Wing.

The raid took place following a tip off about the presence of some radical elements at the BTP locality near Tilaknagar. The term comprised more than 30 personnel. While the police is yet to make any statement about the arrest, it is learnt that Akthar was working as a food delivery boy.

Sources tell OneIndia that the raids took place at 8 pm on Sunday. Akthar was residing on the third floor and claimed that he was a food delivery boy.

Currently five persons are being questioned and an FIR has been lodged with the Tilaknagar police.

The arrest comes just a month after the arrest of Talib Hussain a member of the Hizbul Mujahideen in Bengaluru. He was arrested from the Okhalipuram area and the police said that he had fled Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and children after the hunt for him was intensified.

Hussain had taken shelter in a Mosque in the city and would deliver sermons during the Friday prayers.

Story first published: Monday, July 25, 2022, 11:22 [IST]