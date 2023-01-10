Pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 Ft as desperate air traffic controllers try to wake them up

'Sit with me': Two foreign passengers misbehave with Go First's woman flight attendant

Highly avoidable: Go First gets notice for leaving behind 55 flyers at Bengaluru airport

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jan 10: Aviation regular directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA), on Tuesday, issued a show cause notice to low-cost airline Go First for leaving behind 50 passengers, who were waiting in a shuttle bus for boarding.

The regulator had asked the incident report, which was submitted by the airline on Tuesday.

The regular said prima facie it emerged that the DGCA failed to comply with rules.

"... in the instant case, multiple mistakes such as lack of proper communication, co-ordination, reconciliation and confirmation have resulted in a highly avoidable situation," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

The regulator has issued the show cause notice to Accountable Manager/Chief Operation Officer of Go First as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

"However, to follow the principles of natural justice, they have been given two weeks time to submit their reply to DGCA and based on that further action will be taken," the statement said.

Nothing suspicious found on Moscow-Goa flight after bomb threat: Jamnagar Airport

Some passengers alleged on social media that a busload of passengers were not taken onboard the Go First flight from Bengaluru to Delhi. The flight G8 116 departed at 6.40 am on Monday, leaving behind the passengers, they alleged. Go First declined to comment on the incident.

However, in response to one of the tweets, the airline urged the users to share their details and said,"We regret the inconvenience caused".

Stranded passengers share their experience

"Flight G8 116 (BLR-DEL) flew leaving passengers on ground! More than 50 passengers on 1 bus were left on ground & the flight took off with just passengers of 1 bus on boarded. Is @GoFirstairways @JM_Scindia @PMOIndia operating in sleep? No Basic checks!" said a tweet from a passenger named Satish Kumar.

Flight G8 116 (BLR - DEL) flew leaving passengers on ground! More than 50 passengers on 1 bus was left on ground & flight took off with just passengers of 1 bus on boarded. Is @GoFirstairways @JM_Scindia @PMOIndia

operating in sleep? No Basic checks. pic.twitter.com/QSPoCisIfc — Satish Kumar (@Satishk98130718) January 9, 2023

Another passenger Shreya Sinha too complained on Twitter, saying, "most horrifying experience with @GoFirstairways 5:35 am Boarded the bus for aircraft 6:30 am Still in bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, driver stopped the bus after being forced. Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers. Heights of negligence! @DGCAIndia".

Most horrifying experience with @GoFirstairways

5:35 am Boarded the bus for aircraft

6:30 am Still in bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, driver stopped the bus after being forced.

Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers.

Heights of negligence! @DGCAIndia — Shreya Sinha (@SinhaShreya_) January 9, 2023

@DGCAIndia @Officejmscindia @AmitShahOffice @official_Arnab_ Go first G8 116 flight Blore-delhi, 54 passengers were left in the bus post final on-board, the flight took off with luggages and left 54 passengers at the airport, serious security branch. passenger's are struggling. pic.twitter.com/MhwG7vI7UZ — Neeraj Bhat (@neerajbhat001) January 9, 2023

A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, "We have sought a report from the airline and appropriate action shall be taken afterwards".

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 18:19 [IST]