High vigil ordered on Indo-Bangladesh border as Rohingya influx increases

With the Intelligence Bureau submitting its report on the influx of Rohingya Muslims, the Union Home Ministry has cautioned those states neighbouring Bangladesh to be extra vigilant.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement on the issue following a high level meeting with the Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Assam, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya.

The IB report speaks about the increasing influx of Rohngyas into India. It also speaks about many of them trying to move down South.

Addressing a press conference after a high-level meeting with the chief ministers of the states bordering Bangladesh, Singh said, "We discussed about the Rohingya issue and also appealed all the states to be vigilant on this issue." He further called upon the states to be cautious so that no form of illegal migration can take place from across the border.

We discussed about the border security and steps to be taken to stop illegal migration, armed infiltration and smuggling through the India-Bangladesh border, he added.

The report also spoke about the growing number of touts that are found along these border areas which are helping the Rohingyas infiltrate into India. The touts are found at Kolkata and Guwahati, the report further states. The touts help with the documentation and also the transit of the Rohignyas, the IB report also notes.

Further the IB also says that several Rohingya Muslims who have infiltrated have tried to move towards Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The highest number of Rohingya Muslims are currently in Jammu and Kashmir.

The total number of Rohingyas who have settled in the country are 40,000 of which 7,096 are in Jammu and Kashmir. This is followed by Hyderabad which houses 3.059 of them.

