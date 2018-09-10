  • search

High time for Modi ji to speak on the increasing petrol prices: Rahul Gandhi

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 10: The Congress led 'Bharat Bandh' seems to have affected the entire country and has disrupted the day to day lifestyle of the 'aam aadmi'. The Congress party leaders came together in Delhi and came down heavily on the NDA government for not keeping the petrol and diesel price in check.

    Congress party supremo Rahul Gandhi criticised the Modi government on various issues including the Rafale deal and the downfall of the value of Indian rupee. Addressing the crowd at the ram Leela dround, Rahul Gandhi said that today the entire opposition party has come together. We well all work towards removing the BJP from the power, he said.

    Dr Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Ghulam Nabi Azad during the rally
    Dr Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Ghulam Nabi Azad during the rally

    Lashing out at Prime minister Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that only a few business persons are benefitting under Modi's rule. " PM has shown path to capitalists and entrepreneurs, but has led farmers, women and youth towards darkness," Rahul said.

    "Narendra Modi ji is silent, he has not spoken a word on rising prices of fuel, or condition of farmers, neither on atrocities against women," he added.

    Earlier, he visited Raj Ghat along with senior Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Ghulam Nabi Azad to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before formally joining the protest.

    Read more about:

    congress rahul gandhi bjp perol price petrol diesel price hike

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 12:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue