High time for Modi ji to speak on the increasing petrol prices: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Sep 10: The Congress led 'Bharat Bandh' seems to have affected the entire country and has disrupted the day to day lifestyle of the 'aam aadmi'. The Congress party leaders came together in Delhi and came down heavily on the NDA government for not keeping the petrol and diesel price in check.

Congress party supremo Rahul Gandhi criticised the Modi government on various issues including the Rafale deal and the downfall of the value of Indian rupee. Addressing the crowd at the ram Leela dround, Rahul Gandhi said that today the entire opposition party has come together. We well all work towards removing the BJP from the power, he said.

Lashing out at Prime minister Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that only a few business persons are benefitting under Modi's rule. " PM has shown path to capitalists and entrepreneurs, but has led farmers, women and youth towards darkness," Rahul said.

"Narendra Modi ji is silent, he has not spoken a word on rising prices of fuel, or condition of farmers, neither on atrocities against women," he added.

Earlier, he visited Raj Ghat along with senior Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Ghulam Nabi Azad to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before formally joining the protest.