High-powered pumps still hours away; mining experts, Navy join rescue operation in Meghalaya

India

oi-Deepika S

Vizag, Dec 29: After more than two weeks, 13 miners still remain trapped in a coal mine in East Jaintia Hills of Shillong. Over 70 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are carrying out rescue work in the 320-feet pit along with state agencies and a team of experts from Coal India.

A 21-member team of fire fighters from Odisha, who was airlifted by Indian Air Force's C-130J Super Hercules from Bhubaneswar to the Guwahati airport, are proceeding towards the site at Ksan village in East Jaintia Hills district.

The Navy spokesman said in a tweet that the diving team from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh will reach the site in the remote Lumthari village in East Jaintia Hills district Saturday morning.

Also, the rescue workers will now get the much-required high-powered pumps to drain water out of the 37-foot-deep mine. Pump manufacturing company Kirloskar Brothers Ltd and Coal India were jointly moving 18 such pumps to the location.

The illegal rat-hole coal mine is located at Lumthari village near Khliehriat, the headquarters of East Jaintia Hills district.

It got flooded when water from nearby Lytein river gushed into it on December 13, trapping the 15 diggers.

Bora said CIL has mobilised eight high-powered pumps from its establishments across the country and the pumps will be transported to the site by road.

The farthest place from where a pump has been mobilised is Bilaspur in Chhatisgarh and the truck carrying it will take three to four days to arrive, Bora said.

The CIL team, he said, will conduct all necessary exercises prior to the arrival of the pumps and it will take about eight hours to complete the fitting of each pump before it can be put into operation.

"We are waiting for the initial 10 high-powered pumps. They will be brought here in the evening today," the SP said.

The high-powered pumps will be transported in trailers from Guwahati till about two kilometres from the accident site.