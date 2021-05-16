For Quick Alerts
High positivity rate: Punjab extends Covid curbs till May 31
Chandigarh, May 16: The Punjab government on Sunday extended all the existing Covid restrictions in the state till May 31, amid a high positivity and fatality rate due to the disease.
The announcement in this regard was made by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
He also gave directions for strict enforcement of all the curbs.
Punjab on Saturday reported 217 more coronavirus deaths as 6,867 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection number to 4,90,755, according to a medical bulletin. So far, the infection has killed 11,693 people in the state.
Story first published: Sunday, May 16, 2021, 18:30 [IST]