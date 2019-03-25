High on alert ahead of elections: Lashkar, JeM activate local sleeper cells

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 25: The Indian Intelligence Bureau has warned of large scale attacks during the elections.

The report further warned that groups such as the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad would try and strike at the heartland and not just in Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the third warning that the agencies have issued in the past four months. The IB warning also says that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba will look to activate its sleeper cells across the country. The warning specifies that the outfit will look to target states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka ahead of the elections.

The Intelligence Bureau has sounded another alert in which it is stated that Lashkar-e-Tayiba is training its terrorists to launch sea borne attacks in India.

The maritime wing of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba has reported enhanced activity in the past couple of months, the IB reported. There is ample information and leads to suggest that a large number of its terrorists are being trained in deep sea diving in a bid to launch a massive attack in India, the IB further reported.

The report suggests that the Jaish-e-Mohammad too is working alongside the Lashkar to execute attacks in India. The two groups work in tandem in the Kashmir Valley.

The input which has been considered as an actionable one has prompted the Indian Navy to be on high alert. In addition to this the IB has also warned that a group of terrorists are waiting near the Leepa Valley, Dudhnihal and Kel to infiltrate into India.

The attack from the seas was witnessed during the 26/11 attack. This time around the alert suggests that the terrorists of both the groups are training hard in a bid to launch an attack on the Indian Navy. The threat looms large in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra, an IB officer told OneIndia.

Several intelligence reports available with OneIndia state that the naval wing of these groups is handled by the Musa Company, which is the special services group of the Pakistan Army.

The naval wing of these terrorist groups is not often used by terror groups. It is part of the surprise element, the reports state. Since 2004, it had become mandatory for every Lashkar-e-Tayiba recruit to undergo a certain amount of maritime training.

This apart, the terrorists also take part in classes on elementary flying. As part of the training programme, the first class is held in Thakot and then at Murdike. The training programme comes to a close at Karachi and each of these sessions is conducted by officers of the Musa company.