Five poll contestants test COVID-19 positive in West Bengal; 3 from TMC, one each from BJP, RSP

Mamata demoralised as BJP much ahead of TMC after five phases of polls: Amit Shah

TMC Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal to be under strict EC surveillance from 5 pm till Fri 7 am: Official

West Bengal Election Results 2021: Full List of Winners (MLAs) From TMC, BJP and IND

Mamata Banerjee expands Bengal Cabinet, 43 TMC leaders sworn in as ministers: Full List here

High drama in Kolkata: TMC workers pelt stones at CBI office over arrest of Bengal ministers

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, May 17: High drama prevailed in Kolkata after TMC supporters pelt stones while protesting outside CBI office, creating a ruckus at the heart of Kolkata, over the arrests of Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and MLA Madan Mitra.

The supporters of the ruling party, waving TMC flags, raised slogans against the CBI and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has arrived at the CBI office here after two of her cabinet colleagues and a TMC MLA were apprehended in the case.

A large posse of CRPF personnel barricaded the central government office complex in Nizam Palace, where the CBI office is located.

Kolkata Police personnel were also present there in large numbers.

Earlier in the day, Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, TMC legislator Madan Mitra and former minister Sovan Chatterjee were arrested by the central agency in connection with the Narada sting case in which politicians were purportedly caught taking money on camera, officials said.

The action comes as the central probe agency is likely to file its charge sheet in the case, they said.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had recently granted sanction to prosecute all the four leaders, following which the CBI finalised its charge sheet and moved to arrest them.

Family members of the arrested leaders, including the daughter of Hakim, son of Mitra and Chatterjee''s wife also went to the CBI office.

The sting operation was purportedly conducted by Mathew Samuel of Narada TV news channel in 2014 wherein some people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were allegedly seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of favours.

The tapes were made public just before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the sting operation in March, 2017.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 15:12 [IST]