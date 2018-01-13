High alert in Jammu and Jaish plans fidayeen strike

The Intelligence Bureau has sounded a high alert following intercepts of a possible terror strike at Jammu. The alert states that terrorists of the dreaded Jaish-e-Mohammad are likely to carry out a fidayeen strike in Jammu.

The input was picked up when a call was intercepted in which the person was heard speaking about an attack in Jammu. The most crucial intercept was when the police traced a call made by a person called Lateef of Hakbara village in Sambal.

The intelligence says that terrorists of the Jaish are planning a weekend strike at Jammu. It further states that the terrorists are likely to carry out an attack on an Army camp. The Jaish has very often in the past targeted Army camps.

Based on the input a high alert has been issued in Jammu. All security establishments too have been placed on very high alert. The forces are taking no chances and the security has been increased, sources said.

OneIndia News