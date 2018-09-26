High alert after Lashkar threatens serial blasts at Railway Stations

Ambala, Sep 26: Security has been increased at the Ambala Cantonment railway station after the letter threatening to blow up the station was found.

The letter states that the a series of blasts would rip across several stations on October 20. A high alert has been issued after the letter was found. The police believe that this could have originated from the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and the letter has a Karachi address.

The police are also verifying whether this could also be a hoax or a prank played by someone. An FIR has been filed and further investigations are on.

Police sources tell OneIndia that this could just be a ploy to create panic and hold up operations at the railway station. The letter states bomb blasts would take place at Ambala Cantonment, Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Jakhal, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Panipat railway stations.

The Railways have been an easy target for terror groups. While the country has witnessed train blasts in Mumbai, in other cases, threats have been issued only to create panic. It bodes well for the persons sending out the threats due to the large volume of people present at the railway stations at all times.

A few months back the Rajdhani Express in New Delhi was delayed for nearly two hours after a call was received, warning about the presence of a bomb on the train. A similar incident had taken place at the Rabindra Sadan station after an abandoned can was found on the train. In both these cases, investigations revealed that they were hoaxes.