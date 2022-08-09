Hide your status online, exit group silently: Here are WhatsApp's new features

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 09: WhatsApp is coming up with three new privacy features that will provide even more layers of protection and give users more control over their messages.

Over the years, the Meta-owned messaging platform has added many layers of privacy protections to give its users multiple ways to secure their messages, including disappearing messages that self-destruct, end-to-end encrypted backups when they want to save their chat history, 2-step verification for added security, and the ability to block and report unwanted chats.

Now, it is introducing three new features:

Leave Groups Silently: It is rolling out a feature that allows you to exit a group privately without making it a big deal to everyone. Now, instead of notifying the full group when you are leaving, only the admins will be notified. This feature will be available to all users this month.

Choose Who Can See When You're Online: Seeing when friends or family are online helps us feel connected to one another, but we've all had times when we wanted to check our WhatsApp privately. For the moments you want to keep your online presence private, the company is introducing the ability to select who can and can't see when you're online. This will start rolling out to all users this month.

Screenshot Blocking For View Once Messages: View Once is already an incredibly popular way to share photos or media that don't need to have a permanent digital record. Now WhatsApp is enabling screenshot blocking for View Once messages for an added layer of protection. It is testing this feature now and it will be rolled out to users soon.