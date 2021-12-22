Poor weather could have played spoilsport, says Wedding photographer who took viral video of crash

Hi-Tech Jugaad: Viral video shows Candidate wearing wig, airpods to cheat in govt exam

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Dec 22: Everybody wants to get ahead in life. While some take the road of hard work and determination, many others want to get all the success in their lives through very minimal work or shortcuts. Using an advanced, high-tech jugaad, an aspirant appearing for the examination of UP sub-inspector attempted to cheat using an extremely tiny wireless earphones inside his ears! Although his mission failed, the ingenious idea has got everyone talking online.

According to a video shared by IPS officer Rupin Sharma on his Twitter handle, the student who hails from Uttar Pradesh was caught while he was appearing for the examination of UP sub-inspector.

The tweet which has the video was captioned to read, "#UttarPradesh mein Sub-Inspector's EXAM mein #CHEATING #nakal k shaandaar jugaad (Sub-Inspector's exam in Uttar Pradesh sees cheating, copy with great jugaad)."

The video shows- the wig from his head on the hair and the invisible earphone stuck in his ear. According to reports, he stuck a wig on his hair in order to create place to carry some chits to the exam hall without anybody finding out.

When it comes to cheating during examinations, desi students have all kinds of tricks up their sleeve.

What is even more interesting is that the size of the AirPods was so small that the candidate himself failed to remove the device from his ear.

The video since being shared on December 21, has garnered over 65.6k views and the count is still going on.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 15:09 [IST]