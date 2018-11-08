  • search

Heroin worth Rs 200 seized, narcotics were being brought from Kupwara to Delhi in apple cartons

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Nov 8: The Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday (November 8) seized Rs 200 worth heroin. The contraband substance was being brought from Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara in apple cartons, said reports.

    These cartons were being taken to Azadpur Mandi in Delhi. Azadpur mandi is one of biggest fruits and vegetables market in Delhi.

    Seized cartons with heroin (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
    Seized cartons with heroin (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    The heroin laden apple cartons were intercepted and seized from a highway toll plaza in Jammu and Kashmir by narcotics Control Bureau from a truck, said reports.

    As per latest reports, the driver of the truck is being questioned.

    In July, four alleged drug peddlers were arrested in three separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and more than 450 grams of heroin and 250 intoxicant capsules were seized from them.

    [BSF guns down Pakistani smuggler, 10 kg heroin seized]

    On February 10, a Pakistani smuggler was killed while another was caught as BSF jawans thwarted an attempt to smuggle in heroin into the country through the Abohar sector in Punjab.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir heroin drugs narcotics

    Story first published: Thursday, November 8, 2018, 17:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 8, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue