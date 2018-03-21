Here's a list of all the 'firsts' schemes/programmes in Karnataka

Since 2013, the Karnataka government has been striving to make Karnataka an investment-friendly destination, to develop the IT and BT sectors and develop public infrastructure in the state and Bangalore city. The journey ahead is inspired by a vision for growth and aspirations for the welfare of the people of Karnataka.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has achieved many firsts with the aim to make Karnataka number one state in India. From introducing innovations in Agriculture to empowering entrepreneurs with a dynamic ecosystem, Karnataka continues to excel across sectors with pioneering initiatives that have earned laurels across the country. These initiatives have defined the Karnataka Model of Development and have laid the path towards building a New Karnataka.

Here's is the list of all the 'firsts' schemes/programmes by the Congress Government:

First industrial tech park dedicated solely to women entrepreneurs

Karnataka houses the first ever Industrial tech park conceptualised, designed and dedicated solely to women entrepreneurs. To further encourage entrepreneurship among women, GoK has also reserved 20 per cent of seats across 4 incubators for women and launched a Rs 10 Crore fund for women entrepreneurs.

Universal healthcare

With a vision of Health for All, Karnataka is the first in the country to announce Universal Health Coverage via a comprehensive Arogya Bhagya Scheme. This is slated to benefit 1.4 crore households in the state, with priority households to avail benefits free of cost.

EV Manufacturing Zones

Electric vehicles and Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) is a major thrust to the Make in Karnataka initiative. Launched with a vision to make Karnataka the manufacturing hub of EVs, the policy aims to set up new EV Manufacturing Zones, expects an investment of around 31,000 Crores and envisions setting up charging stations in public and private spaces.

Online trading in agri markets

Karnataka was the first state to leverage the power of technology with online trading in agro markets, giving farmers the choice to sell their produce at a preferred price. As a result, farmers have realized 38 per cent more income for their produce. GoI now encourages all states to adopt the same model.

Achieving excellence in manufacturing

Apart from IT and BT, Karnataka also tops the country in Manufacturing Excellence, with the best manufacturing process ratio at 2.63. The state has received 10 per cent of India's total investment in Manufacturing, while 32 per cent of the manufacturing sector's share in investments is attracted by Karnataka.

Multi-sector Start Up Policy

The hub for innovation and enterprise, Karnataka is all set to house over 20,000 tech-based start-ups by 2020 through the first of its kind Multi-Sector Start-Up Policy. The policy will create a world-class ecosystem through strategic investment and policy interventions, and create 1.8 million job opportunities.

Karnataka Biotech Policy 2017-22

With over 228 Biotech companies and 65 + Biotech Start-Ups, Karnataka accounts for 35 per cent of biotech industry revenue of the country. To further boost the bio-economy and ensure its contribution is relevant in India's $100 billion biotech sectors, GoK recently approved the Karnataka Biotech Policy 2017-22.

Tops investment intentions

For the second year in a row, Karnataka tops the country in investment intentions - Rs. 1.47 lakh crore from Jan-Sept 2017, accounting for a whopping 44 per cent of the all India investment intentions. Pioneering policies, strong administration & a dynamic ecosystem make Karnataka a global investment hub.

An undisputable leader in IT exports

The IT Hub of India, Karnataka is home to 3500+ IT companies and has the distinction of being the fourth largest tech cluster in the world. With an export value worth 3 lakh crore in 2017, Karnataka has a lion's share of around 38 per cent of all India exports, making it an indisputable leader in IT exports.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day