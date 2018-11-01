Here's Diwali gift for rail commuters: Flexi-fare fully scrapped in 15 top trains. Full list here

New Delhi, Nov 1: This festive season, its a good news for the rail commuters as the Indian Railways have reduced the flexi-fare rate in as many as 101 trains, while fully scrapping the scheme for 15 premium trains, providing a big relief to the railway passengers.

The scheme will also be removed from a total of 32 trains during lean periods [February, March and August].

The Railways have also reduced the highest slab of flexi-fares from 1.5 to 1.4 times the base ticket fare in 101 trains.

The review of Flexi Fare Scheme has been done after the recommendation of the railways' review committee, the Comptroller and Auditor General's report, and representations from passengers. The Railways has also reduced flexi fares from 1.5 to 1.4 times the base ticket fare in 101 trains, PTI quoted Railway Minister Goyal as saying.

Flexi-fare scheme will be removed:

1. Shatabdi Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi

3. Shatabdi New Delhi-Ludhiana Shatabdi

4. Shatabdi Ludhiana-New Delhi Shatabdi

5. Shatabdi Moga(Ludhiana)-New Delhi Shatabdi

6. Shatabdi New Delhi-Moga(Ludhiana) Shatabdi

7. Shatabdi New Delhi-Bhatinda Shatabdi

8. Shatabdi Bhatinda-New Delhi Shatabdi

9. Shatabdi Guwahati-Dibrugarh Shatabdi

10. Shatabdi Dibrugarh-Guwahati Shatabdi

11. Shatabdi Naharlagun-Guwahati Shatabdi

12. Shatabdi Guwahati-Naharlagun Shatabdi

13. Shatabdi Howrah-Puri Shatabdi

14. Duronto Chennai-Madurai Duronto

15. Duronto Madurai-Chennai Duronto

List of trains from which flexi-fare will be removed in lean period of 2018-19:

12005 KALKA SHATABDI

12014 AMRITSAR SHATABDI

12016 AJMER SHATABDI

12018 DEHRADUN SHATABDI

12020 SHATABDI EXPRESS

12025 SHATABDI EXP

12026 PUNE SHATABDI

12030 SWARNA SHATABDI

12031 AMRITSAR SHATABDI

12032 AMRITSAR SHATABDI

12039 KGM NDLS SHT

12041 SHATABDI EXPRESS

12042 NJP HWH SHATABDI

12045 NDLS CDG SHATABDI

12046 CDG NDLS SHATABDI

12213 DURONTO EXPRESS

12214 YPR DURONTO EXP

12219 SC DURONTO EXP

12223 LTT ERS DURONTO

12224 ERS LTT DURONTO

12227 INDORE DURONTO

12228 MUMBAI DURONTO

12239 JAIPUR DURONTO

12240 JP MMCT DURONTO

12243 SHATABDI EXP

12244 SHATABDI EXP

12278 SHATABDI EXPRESS

12437 RAJDHANI EXP

12441 BSP NDLS RAJ EX

12442 BILASPUR RJDHNI

12453 RNC NDLS RAJ EXP

22414 NZM MAO RAJ

Earlier, on September 9, 2016, the Railways had introduced flexi-fare for premier trains: 44 Rajdhani, 52 Duronto and 46 Shatabdi Express trains. Under this, the base fare increases by 10 per cent with every 10 per cent of berths sold, subject to a prescribed limit. There was no change in the existing fare for first AC and economy class.