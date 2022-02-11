Here is why Ashish Mishra was granted bail in the Lakhimpur-Kheri case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 11: Union Minister, Ajay Mishra Toni's son, Ashish Mishra was granted bail in a case relating to the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur-Kheri last year. The High Court had questioned the charges against him and also rejected the probe by the police.

"Considering the facts and circumstances of the case in toto, it is evident that as per the FIR, the role of firing was assigned to the applicant (Ashish Mishra) for killing the protesters, but during the course of investigation, no such firearm injuries were found either on the body of any of the deceased or on the body of any injured person," the court observed.

"Thereafter, the prosecution alleged that the applicant provoked the driver of the vehicle for crushing the protesters, however, the driver along with two others, who were in the vehicle, had been killed by the protesters."

The court also took note that Mishra had appeared before the investigating officer when he was summoned and a chargesheet has already been filed. "In such circumstances, this Court is of the view that the applicant is entitled to be released on bail," the court added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 9:14 [IST]