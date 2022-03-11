Here are the 10 ministers in Yogi's BJP govt who lost in UP polls

India on side of peace in Russia-Ukraine war: PM cites multi-faceted relationship with involved countries

India

oi-Prakash KL

Lucknow, Mar 10: Despite the BJP winning the elections in Uttar Pradesh, 10 ministers from the current Yogi Adityanath's government has suffered defeats in the polls.

Here is the list of the BJP ministers from UP who lost the elections in 2022:

According to the Election Commission website, deputy chief minister and BJP candidate from Sirathu Keshav Prasad Maurya lost to the Samajwadi Party's Pallavi Patel by 7,337 votes. Patel is also the vice president of Apna Dal (K), a Samajwadi Party ally.

Sugarcane minister Suresh Rana lost the Thana Bhawan seat in Shamli district to the RLD's Ashraf Ali Khan by over 10,000 votes.

Another minister, Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar, was defeated by Ataur Rehman of the Samajwadi Party on Baheri seat in Bareilly district by 3,355 votes.

Rural development minister Rajendra Pratap Singh alias Moti Singh lost the Patti seat in Pratapgarh to the Samajwadi Party's Ram Singh by 22,051 votes.

Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay, another minister in the Adityanath government, lost to Anil Kumar of SP in Chitrakoot by 20,876 votes.

Anand Swaroop Shukla lost the Bariya seat in Ballia district to Samajwadi Party's Jaiprakash Anchal by 12,951 votes. Shukla had last contested from Ballia seat but was fielded from Bariya seat this time, replacing sitting MLA Surendra Singh.

State's sports minister Upendra Tiwari lost the Phephna seat in Ballia to Samajwadi Party's Sangram Singh by 19,354 votes.

Minister Ranveer Singh Dhunni was defeated by Usha Maurya of Samajwadi Party at Hussain Ganj seat in Fatehpur district by 25,181 votes.

Lakhan Singh Rajput was defeated by Pradeep Kumar Yadav of Samajwadi Party on Dibiyapur seat in Auraiya district by 473 votes and the state's basic education minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi was defeated by SP candidate and former speaker of the state assembly Mata Prasad Pande at Itwa seat in Siddharthnagar district by 1,662 votes. PTI

Story first published: Friday, March 11, 2022, 1:35 [IST]