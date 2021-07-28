For the Taliban in Afghanistan it is all about territory and Islamic Sharia

Help us expand footprint in Afghanistan: Taliban delegation tells China

New Delhi, July 28: The Taliban has reached out to the Chinese to help it expand its footprint in Afghanistan. The same was conveyed by Taliban leader, Mullah Baradar during a meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi held on July 27.

The Taliban in a statement said that Mullah Baradar travelled to China for two days as the head of a high ranking delegation of nine people. He held separate meetings with Wang who is the Chinese special representative for Afghansitan.

The meeting focused on political, security and economic issues relating to the two countries. During the meeting the current situation in Afghanistan and the peace process were also discussed, the statement also read.

The Taliban has been seeking to convey that it would not allow Afghan territory to be used against any third country. The Taliban delegation also thanked China for its continued cooperation with the people of Afghanistan. Further the delegation also thanked the Chinese for their cooperation during the fight against COVID-19.

The assurance from the Taliban that it will not allow Afghanistan to be used against third country come in the backdrop of reports stating that Pakistan has been using the Lashkar-e-Tayiba fight in the country. New Delhi has been raising this issue of ungoverned territory in Afghanistan by the international terror groups.

Afghan officials have said that Pakistan has been shifting its terror groups into Afghanistan for over an year now. Afghan President, had also slammed Pakistan in the presence of its Prime Minister, Imran Khan at the connectivity meeting held at Uzbekistan.

Further more proof of Pakistan sending its terrorists comes from the fact that several persons who had died in recent times along with the Taliban fighters had a Pakistan identity card on them.

