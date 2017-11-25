Heinous: Yet another differently-abled girl raped in Madhya Pradesh

One person was arrested for allegedly raping a differently-abled girl in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh area, said reports. The police have launched a probe into the matter.

Earlier this month, the director of a centre for differently-abled children was arrested for allegedly raping two minors of the centre in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa city. The medical examination of the girls confirmed that the director had raped them after which he was arrested and sent to jail.

On November 18, a 38-year-old woman was repeatedly gang-raped for around seven hours by five men near Bhopal's Obaidullaganj railway station. The woman worked as a labourer in Sehore's district Budhni. The woman had alleged that she approached the police station to register a complaint but a policeman there asked her to go to Habibganj GRP station.

In 2014, a tribal woman was allegedly gang-raped by ten persons, including her husband, near Khandwa. The incident took place at Bhiali Kheda village under Piplod police station and the victim reported the matter on June 13, 2014, to police after her family members brought her to Khandwa district hospital.

