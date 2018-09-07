  • search

Hebbalkar vs Jarakiholi: Congress downplays rift between leaders

    Bengaluru, Sep 7: It is not easy for a woman to take on powerful political family which controlled politics of Belagavi, considered as 2nd capital of Karnataka, for decades. Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar is posing a tough challenge for Jarakiholi brothers - Satish and Ramesh in the turf war in the ditrict.

    Lakshmi Hebbalkar

    The election for PLD banks was prestigious issue for Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar and the Jarakiholi brothers - Satish and Ramesh. Hebbalkar camp has won the first round of power tussle by winning top positions in the election for Belagavi Taluk Primary and Rural Development bank. After the PLD bank election, Satish jarakiholi assured a unity between the groups during Lok Sabha elections.

    Jarakiholi brothers - Satish and Ramesh

    Though the PLD bank election intensified the rivalry, the political relations reportedly soured over financial matter. According to reports, Hebbalkar, who is said to have taken a Rs 200 crore loan from three banks for her under construction sugar mill, reportedly loaned some of it to the Jarkiholi brothers to start their own factory in Maharashtra. But the brothers allegedly refused to return the money later, leading to the rift between them.

    DK Shivakumar

    The rift between the factions proved headache to the Congress high command as former CM Siddaramaiah, state in-charge KC Venugopal, DK Shivakumar tried to end the conflict. However, Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi warned Energy Minister DK Shivakumar against backing Ms Hebbalkar and interfering in the Congress' affairs in Belagavi.

    KC Venugopal

    AICC general secretary incharge of Karnataka K C Venugopal directed the Jarkiholis and Hebbalkar not to speak ill against each other in public.

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 13:33 [IST]
