Hebbalkar vs Jarakiholi: Congress downplays rift between leaders

The election for PLD banks was prestigious issue for Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar and the Jarakiholi brothers - Satish and Ramesh. Hebbalkar camp has won the first round of power tussle by winning top positions in the election for Belagavi Taluk Primary and Rural Development bank. After the PLD bank election, Satish jarakiholi assured a unity between the groups during Lok Sabha elections.

Though the PLD bank election intensified the rivalry, the political relations reportedly soured over financial matter. According to reports, Hebbalkar, who is said to have taken a Rs 200 crore loan from three banks for her under construction sugar mill, reportedly loaned some of it to the Jarkiholi brothers to start their own factory in Maharashtra. But the brothers allegedly refused to return the money later, leading to the rift between them.

The rift between the factions proved headache to the Congress high command as former CM Siddaramaiah, state in-charge KC Venugopal, DK Shivakumar tried to end the conflict. However, Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi warned Energy Minister DK Shivakumar against backing Ms Hebbalkar and interfering in the Congress' affairs in Belagavi.

AICC general secretary incharge of Karnataka K C Venugopal directed the Jarkiholis and Hebbalkar not to speak ill against each other in public.