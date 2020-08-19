Heavy to very heavy rains likely in Konkan, central Maharashtra over next 4-5 days

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Aug 19: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Konkan and central Maharashtra over the next four to five days, the India Meteorological Department has said.

Mumbai and neighbouring Thane are likely to witness maximum rainfall intensity on Friday and Saturday, when the Ganesh festival commences, IMD Mumbai centre''s deputy director general K S Hosalikar said.

The 10-day Ganesh festival will begin on August 22.

Monsoon mayhem: Red alert in Pune, Satara; Heavy rains trigger flood-like situation in Telangana

"With likely formation of low pressure ovr N Bay on 19Aug & getting well marked in nxt 24hrs & moving westwards;Mah,Goa,Guj likely to receive widespread RF nxt 4-5 days with hvy to very hvy RF ovr Konkan, M Mah more:Mumbai Thane too. 21-22 could be Max;Arrival days of Lord Ganesha," Hosalikar tweeted late Tuesday night.

The Modak Sagar dam, one of the seven reservoirs which supply water to Mumbai, started overflowing on Tuesday night following incessant rains in its catchment area, a civic official said.

With good rainfall this month, the seven dams- Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi - have 83 per cent water stock, officials said.

Meanwhile, Delhittes woke up to dark cloud cover and fresh, short spell of rains that made the weather pleasant in the national capital.

However, the rains led to waterlogging in some areas and key stretches of major roads in the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said more rains are likely during the day.

Earlier, it had predicted moderate to heavy rains on Wednesday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the axis of monsoon will remain close to the national capital till Thursday.

Several shops damaged in Landslide at Badrinath national highway as incessant rains lash Uttarakhand

Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are also feeding moisture to the region, he said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, has recorded 139.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 157.1 mm in August so far, a deficiency of 11 per cent.

Overall, it has recorded 457.8 mm rainfall, six per cent more than the normal of 433.2 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.