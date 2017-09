Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur in Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi: IMD

India Meteorological Department weather bulletin predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on September 22 to 23.

22 September: Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh; heavy to very heavy at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh; heavy at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

23 September: Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh; heavy at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Tamilnadu & Puducherry.

24 September: Heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu & Puducherry.

25 September: Heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, South Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu & Puducherry.

