Heavy security personnel deployed at JNU after campus violence

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 06: Massive deployment of security personnel remained in place on Monday at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), with authorities only allowing students with valid ID cards inside the campus which had witnessed violence.

According to sources, security was deployed outside the hostels, administration block and other important locations.

Entry of outsiders including media was restricted, the sources said. Violence had broken out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.