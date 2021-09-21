Heavy rains may witness in many parts of the state

Odisha should brace for more rainfall as fresh low pressure system likely over Bay of Bengal

By Munesh Krishna

Chennai, Sep 21: Speaking to the reporters the director of Chennai metrological director Puviarasn said that Due to the convection of the atmospheric overlay condition.

Heavy rain with thundershowers at one or two places in Vellore, Tiruvallur and Ranipettai and Salem districts are expected on 21/9/21.

Tiruvallur, Vellore, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipettai, Villupuram, Cuddalore districts will experience light to moderate rain in one or two places on 22/9/21.

23.09.2021: Heavy showers with thundershowers at one or two places in Delta districts, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore and Villupuram districts. It may rain.

24.09.2021: Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi districts will experience light to moderate rain with thundershowers at one or two places.

25.09.2021: Heavy showers with thundershowers will occur at one or two places in the coastal districts and New Karaikal.

As for Chennai

The sky will be clear during the day for the next 48 hours. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in some parts of the city during the evening and night. The maximum temperature is 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is 27 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall recorded in last 24 hours (in centimeters):

Manamboondi (Viluppuram), Kalasapakkam (Thiruvannamalai) 16

Tirukoilur, (Kallakurichi) 11, Lower Pennathur (Thiruvannamalai) 10, Mayiladuthurai, Kurinjipadi (Cuddalore), Alangayam (Tirupattur) 9, Pochampally (Krishnagiri), Surapattu (Villupuram) 7, Sattur (Virudhunagar), Bhubaneswar (6) , Radapuram (Tirunelveli), Kanchipuram, Melalathur (Vellore) 5 each, Mettupalayam (Coimbatore), Kaveripakkam (Ranipettai), Mugaiyur (Villupuram) 4 each, Thiruthuraipoondi (Thiruvarur), Sirkazhi (Mayiladuthurai) 3 each, Nagapattinam Ottapidaram (Thoothukudi) Puduchathram (Namakkal), Coonoor (Nilgiris), Sivagangai each 2, Karaikal, Okanagankal (Dharmapuri) 1 each.

For more details public can visit: imdchennai.gov.in.added puviarasan.