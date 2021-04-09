Heavy Rains likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh in next 24 hours: IMD

Parts of Central India, North India to experience fresh spell of chill in next few days

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 09: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday has said that the thunderstorm with lightning, hail & squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) is likely to occur at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal during the next 24 hours.

The weather body has predicted lightning, hail & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

The IMD predicted heavy rainfall and lighting in several places over south Assam and Meghalaya within this period.

In a weather bulletin, it said that the same situation is likely to occur over isolated places over Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Kerala & Mahe.

The IMD also predicted lightning, hail and gusty winds with speed reaching 40-50 km per hour at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Arunachal Pradesh is also likely to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, Maximum Temperatures more than 40.0°C were recorded in most places over Vidarbha and Marathwada; at many places over East Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 43.2°C was reported at Khargone (West Madhya Pradesh) over the country.

The met department also said that heat Wave Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over northwest Jharkhand in the next 5 days.