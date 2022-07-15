YouTube
  • search
Trending Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Heavy rains lead to overflow of 2 dams supplying water to Mumbai

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, July 15: At least two dams supplying water to Mumbai and located in Palghar district - Modak Sagar and Tansa - have started overflowing due to incessant rains in their catchment areas, an official said on Thursday, a PTI report said.

    District Collector Manik Gursal said Modak Sagar and Tansa dams have been filled to capacity and are overflowing due to heavy rains since the last one week.

    Heavy rains lead to overflow of 2 dams supplying water to Mumbai

    Two gates of the Modak Sagar dam were opened and 239.13 cumecs of water was discharged, he said.
    Similarly, nine gates of the Tansa dam were opened and 281.38 cumecs of water was released, Gursal said.

    Mumbai rains: Traffic hit, several low-lying areas in city floodedMumbai rains: Traffic hit, several low-lying areas in city flooded

    Built at the end of the 19th century, Tansa is the third largest dam that supplies drinking water to the state capital after Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna dams.

    Mumbai city receives its drinking water supply from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi lakes.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    weather mumbai

    Story first published: Friday, July 15, 2022, 9:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X