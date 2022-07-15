Heavy rains lead to overflow of 2 dams supplying water to Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, July 15: At least two dams supplying water to Mumbai and located in Palghar district - Modak Sagar and Tansa - have started overflowing due to incessant rains in their catchment areas, an official said on Thursday, a PTI report said.

District Collector Manik Gursal said Modak Sagar and Tansa dams have been filled to capacity and are overflowing due to heavy rains since the last one week.

Two gates of the Modak Sagar dam were opened and 239.13 cumecs of water was discharged, he said.

Similarly, nine gates of the Tansa dam were opened and 281.38 cumecs of water was released, Gursal said.

Built at the end of the 19th century, Tansa is the third largest dam that supplies drinking water to the state capital after Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna dams.

Mumbai city receives its drinking water supply from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi lakes.

Story first published: Friday, July 15, 2022, 9:32 [IST]