    New Delhi, Mar 14: Heavy rains along with hailstorm and thunderstorms hit parts of Delhi causing traffic jams on several stretches. There was a dip in the temperature after the rains.

    The weather department had predicted light rain towards the evening. Since Saturday morning, Delhi-NCR has witnessed heavy rains and according to the weather department, Delhi is likely to receive hailstorm along with thunderstorms and rains all through the day.

    Heavy rains lash Delhi, traffic jams reported
    Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    The minimum temperature in Delhi today was recorded at 14 degrees while the maximum temperature could reach up to 27 degrees. The maximum temperature could see a drop by 1 degree Celcius since Friday.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 15:33 [IST]
