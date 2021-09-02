Mumbai rains back after break, cause landslide and water-logging

Delhi saw just 10 rainy days in August; air quality worsened

India likely to receive above normal rainfall in September: IMD

Heavy rains lash Delhi, several roads waterlogged

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 02: Delhi woke up to heavy rains on Thursday, a day after the national capital received the highest September rainfall in 19 years.

The light showers, which began early in the morning at around 6.30am was accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Several roads waterlogged in the Ring road area as the national capital continues to receive heavy rainfall.

Traffic movement closed at Azad market underpass (both carriageway) due to waterlogging.

Fresh spell of rains pound Delhi, traffic affected

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for Delhi NCR region.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would continue over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi-NCR ( Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar) Hissar, Gannaur (Haryana) Daurala, Meerut, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar (U.P.) during next 02 hours," said IMD.

Impact expected due to Rain over parts of Delhi & adjoining areas:



1. Slippery roads and traffic disruption on roads.



2. Water logging in low lying areas.



3. Occasional reduction in visibility.



4. Partial damage to plantations, horticulture and standing crops. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 2, 2021

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded highest rainfall in September in 19 years.

The capital had recorded 126.8 mm rainfall on September 13, 2002. The all-time record is 172.6 mm rainfall on September 16, 1963.

The city gauged 75.6 mm rainfall in just three hours starting 8:30 am.

This means that Delhi has already recorded more than the monthly quota of rain on the first two days of the month.

On an average, the capital gauges 125.1 mm precipitation in September every year, according to the IMD.