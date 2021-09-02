Heavy rains lash Delhi, several roads waterlogged

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 02: Delhi woke up to heavy rains on Thursday, a day after the national capital received the highest September rainfall in 19 years.

    The light showers, which began early in the morning at around 6.30am was accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Several roads waterlogged in the Ring road area as the national capital continues to receive heavy rainfall.

    Traffic movement closed at Azad market underpass (both carriageway) due to waterlogging.

    Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for Delhi NCR region.

    "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would continue over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi-NCR ( Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar) Hissar, Gannaur (Haryana) Daurala, Meerut, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar (U.P.) during next 02 hours," said IMD.

    On Wednesday, Delhi recorded highest rainfall in September in 19 years.

    The capital had recorded 126.8 mm rainfall on September 13, 2002. The all-time record is 172.6 mm rainfall on September 16, 1963.

    The city gauged 75.6 mm rainfall in just three hours starting 8:30 am.

    This means that Delhi has already recorded more than the monthly quota of rain on the first two days of the month.

    On an average, the capital gauges 125.1 mm precipitation in September every year, according to the IMD.

