Heavy rains inundate parts of Bengaluru, lightning kills six in Mysuru

Heavy rains lashed the city of Bengaluru on Thursday leading to traffic snarls and waterlogging in low lying areas. Thunderstorms in Mysuru claimed lives as lightning struck people stranded due to rains.
Unexpected rains through the day added to civic woes in Bengaluru with bad roads, potholes making lives of commuters miserable.
Roads leading to electronics city flooded
Heavy rains disrupted traffic movement at busy roads of Bengaluru. Rains that started pouring on Thursday morning continued through the day in pockets. Heavy rains lashed parts of Electronics city, Malleswaram, Jayanagar, Central business district since morning disrupting normal life.
Government event 'washed out'
An event organized to celebrate Valmiki Jayanthi on the lawns of Vidhana Soudha- the power corridor of Karnataka- was washed out with people scrambling to take cover from heavy rains that lashed the city. Leaders including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah watched don helplessly as crowds that had gathered for the event ran for cover.
Low-lying areas inundated
It was the same old story for many parts of Bengaluru like Koramangala, Shantinagar, Wilson garden and other low-lying areas with rains resulting in flooding. Main roads were inundated with rainwater also gushing into homes in various localities. The prediction for Bengaluru on Thursday was 'rather heavy rain' ranging from 35.6 mm to 64.5 mm. The city has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Wednesday evening.
Traffic snarls at various junctions
Those returning home from offices are likely to experience traffic snarls with many underpasses being flooded and main roads inundated due to rains. The Bengaluru traffic police have taken to Twitter to keep citizens updated about waterlogging on important roads, diversions guidance, and traffic movement. Traffic pile-up is expected during peak hours.
Tragedy in Mysuru
Six people were killed when lightning struck them in Mysuru's Periyapatna. The victims were taking shelter near a temple from rains when tragedy struck. While four people were killed on the spot, two more died in the hospital.
OneIndia News