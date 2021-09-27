Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh dampens 'Bharat Bandh'

Amaravati, Sep 27: The bandh in Andhra Pradesh against the centre's agri laws is dampened due to heavy to very heavy rain on Monday. The state government and the opposition party Telugu Desam Party had extended support to the bandh call given by various farmer unions.

The protest marches could not be taken off due to heavy downpours in many parts of the state. The coastal region has been receiving heavy rain since morning which has kept people confined to their homes, says a PTI report. Also, a few places in Rayalseema in the state have experienced rain.

Around 500 organisations have joined the bandh call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farmers' unions, which has been leading the 10-month-old agitation demanding the centre to repeal the three farm laws.

In a down-to-dusk bandh, schools, colleges, business establishments and government offices will remain shut in the non-BJP ruled states, the SKM said. However, it has to be noted that it will function like normal in the BJP-ruled states.

So far, the protests have been largely peaceful though farmers have blocked highways and roads across the country. Vehicular movements in the cities have also been affected in parts of the country.

The farmers have been protesting against the controversial bills since 26 November 2020, against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The BJP government and the farmer unions held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. The talks have not resumed since 22 January following widespread violence during a tractor rally by protesting farmers on 26 January.

