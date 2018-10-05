Heavy rains cripple Chennai, schools to remain closed

Chennai, Oct 5: Heavy rains affected normal life in Chennai on Friday with the city witnessing waterlogging and traffic snarls in many places. The city's administration has ordered the schools to remain closed in the wake of incessant rains that have been pounding the southern city since yesterday.

Guindy, Nungambakkam, Anna Salai, Chrompet and Tambaram are the areas which were heavily affected. Massive traffic jams were reported from these areas.

Several flights have been delayed due to the downpour and the forecast is that it would continue raining today.

Despite instructions from the administration, some schools send messages to to parents informing that schools will remain open today. This left Chennai district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram fuming and he issued a warning to schools.

"If anything happens to any child in KG Standards or any other class student due to rains or related incidents, necessary action will be taken on all concerned, who are are administering such schools," the collector said.

Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, S Balachandran told reporters on Thursday that rains were likely in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next three days, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in one or two places. Many areas in the state, including Chennai, and neighbouring union territory of Puducherry received rains in the last 24 hours with some parts receiving heavy showers, he said.