Heavy rains to continue in parts of Himachal: MeT dept

With moderate to heavy rain lashing several northern states, the Meteorological Department on Saturday said heavy rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh especially in Sirmaur, Shimla, Chamba, Kangra, Solan, Bilaspur, Kinnaur and Mandi regions.

Rainfall in Shimla
Rainfall in Shimla (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

"Rainfall to continue in many areas of the state in next 24 hours...There has been snowfall in upper reaches-Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu," MeT department director Manmohan Singh told news agency ANI.

"Heavy rainfall expected in Sirmaur, Shimla, Chamba, Kangra, Solan, Bilaspur, Kinnaur and Mandi," he added.

Meteorological Department attributed the current rainfall to the interaction between low-pressure area and western disturbance.

According to reports, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Story first published: Saturday, September 23, 2017, 19:37 [IST]
