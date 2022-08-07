Heavy rainfall forecast over parts of Jharkhand for next 3 days

India

oi-Prakash KL

Ranchi, Aug 07: Jharkhand is expected to get heavy showers in some pockets during the next three days beginning from Monday.

"Currently, a well-marked low-pressure area lies over Northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts," an official told PTI. "It is likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 48 hours and move west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The system is likely to offer good rainfall across the state and heavy rain in some pockets of southern and central Jharkhand," Ranchi Meteorological Centre in charge Abhishek Anand told PTI.

Jharkhand, which has been facing a drought-like situation due to scanty rainfall, has been issued a yellow alert warning for southern and central parts of Jharkhand, which may witness gusty wind at a speed of 40-50 kmph, heavy rain, and lightning. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm in a 24 hour period, the weather report said.

A general alert to be watchful has been issued for the entire state, the official said. The districts which might experience heavy rain with gusty wind are East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Saraikela-Kharsawan, Simdega, Gumla, Khunti, Ranchi, and Lohardaga.

The state has received 303.8mm of rainfall from June 1 to August 7 against the normal rainfall of 581.9mm. Jamtara and Pakur are the two worst suffering districts facing 71 per cent and 70 per cent deficit respectively. Of the 24 districts, six districts are experiencing a shortfall of above 60 per cent, while eight districts are facing a deficit of over 50 per cent. Seven districts are witnessing more than 40 per cent shortfall.

The weather department has alerted that the rainfall might cause localised flooding of roads, water logging in low-lying areas, and damage to vulnerable structures. The shower is expected to reduce the rain deficit, which was recorded at 48 per cent on Sunday.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, August 7, 2022, 17:50 [IST]