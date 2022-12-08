Stalin wins it Legally! The Court bashed the Governor, released the 6 others after Perarivalan!

Heavy rainfall alert in TN, Puducherry and Andhra as Cyclone Mandous intensifies

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

IMD has issued a cyclone alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh and predicted heavy rainfall in these coasts

Chennai, Dec 08: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a heavy rainfall alert for the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts as Cyclone Mandous intensified over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

Taking to Twitter, the weather forecasting agency said, "Deep Depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a Cyclonic Storm "Mandous" pronounced as "Man-Dous" (Cyclone Alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts): Yellow Message."

Earlier, the IMD in its daily bulletin said that it is very likely for the cyclone to move west-northwestwards and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm around the 07th December evening and reach the Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by 8 December morning.

Deep Depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a Cyclonic Storm “Mandous” pronounced as “Man-Dous” (Cyclone Alert for north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts): Yellow Message. pic.twitter.com/myeuUnZ1if — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 7, 2022

Recommended Video

Cyclone Mandous intensifies: IMD issues alert for Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Puducherry |Oneindia News*News

"It will continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65.75 kmph gusting to in kmph around early hours of December 10," the IMD had said.

According to the weather forecasting agency, several states are likely to witness very heavy rainfall for the next couple of days under the influence of Cyclone Mandous.

The IMD stated that light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal and isolated heavy rainfall over adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, today, Thursday.

The rainfall activities are likely to reduce thereafter. However, some areas in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh will likely witness heavy rains on December 10. Squally winds are predicted for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh till December 10, as per ANI report.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 8, 2022, 15:26 [IST]