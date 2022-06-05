Heavy rain throws life out of gear in Bengaluru

Were the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 out before it went up on the official site

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Jun 05: Bengaluru witnessed heavy rain accompanied by winds and thunderstorm on Sunday. Commuters were seen stuck as vehicles were unable to move forward in knee-deep water in some areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for Bengaluru and coastal regions.

The Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi are to witness heavy showers. Hassan, Shivamogga, Ramanagar, Kodagu, and Chikkamagalur districts are also going to receive heavy rainfall.

Many videos were shared on social media of Sunday's rains, with citizens complaining of waterlogging.

Someone said, nothing is more beautiful than the rain in #Bengaluru. I dont know in which sense it was said! #bangalorerains — Anit Jyothi George (@george_anit) June 5, 2022

Flight to Bangalore was delayed for 1 hr. Pilot after boarding flight says, there is a bad weather situation, high windspeed, low visibility, bad conditions, we can’t land & poitey irkaaan…dei late aaguthuna late nu solu, en da beethiya kelapura 🥲#bangalorerains #indigo — Deepish M (@deepish_ism) June 5, 2022

Whats with #2022 #bangalorerains #Bangalore weather . Thunderstorms are getting intense. Haven't seen so much intense lightning and Thunder in almost every storm... — MarketMakku (@kakakuk43296411) June 5, 2022

Story first published: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 23:19 [IST]