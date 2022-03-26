Adityanath restored rule of law in UP; BJP will receive positive mandate in 5 assembly polls: Gadkari

Why is this MP referring to Nitin Gadkari as Spiderman

Cost of EVs to be at par with petrol-run vehicles in 2 years: Gadkari

Not more than one toll plaza within 60 kms: Nitin Gadkari

Heavy investment needed in health, education sectors: Gadkari

India

pti-PTI

Pune, Mar 26: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said there was need for heavy investment in the health and education sectors in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of Ushakal Abhinav Institute of Medical Sciences in Sangli in the presence of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil, Gadkari hailed the latter's move to create "five-star" government clinics and model public schools in the district.

"Large-scale public-private investment is needed in the social sector, especially in health and education. It is needed as the government has limited resources," he said.

He added that there is less economic viability in setting up a hospital but along with the hospital if a medical and paramedical college is set up, the economic viability and the internal rate of return increase.

India is lagging in the insurance, pension investment and shares economies, whereas almost everyone has health insurance in the US and Europe, with the insurance firm having direct contact with the hospital.

"My department is working on building 350 heliports along the national highways because, in the coming days, drones and helicopters will be used for various purposes, including transporting patients to hospitals," he said.

Speaking about organ donation, Gadkari said, "Every year, five lakh road accidents take place in India. Around 1.5 lakh people die and 3 lakh people receive injuries. Some 65 per cent people in the deceased category are in the 18-45 age group. There is great need for organ donation."