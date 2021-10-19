Heavy downpour in Kerala for next 2 days; rainfall activity likely to reduce in Uttarakhand

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 19: The IMD has warned that Kerala is likely to receive heavy rainfall for next two days, under the influence of low-pressure areas that have formed in the Arabian Sea and in the Bay of Bengal.

Orange alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts for 20th Oct. Yellow alert in place in Kasargod, Alapuzha and Kollam.

Fresh spell of rainfall activity over south peninsular India (Kerala and Mahe, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Coastal & South Interior Karnataka) during next 4-5 days.

Meanwhile, the weather department also noted that a significant reduction in rainfall activity likely over Uttarakhand from today.

Isolated to scattered rain, snow over Himachal Pradesh on 22-23 Oct, and isolated to scattered rainfall over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan on 23 Oct.

A Low Pressure Area lies over Bihar and neighbourhood. Also due to strong southerly/southeasterly winds from Bay of Bengal, heavy spell of rainfall activity very likely to continue over east and northeast India till 20th October with Fairly wide spread to wide spread light to moderate rainfall with heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places is very likely over Odisha and Jharkhand on 19th; over Gangetic West Bengal on 19th & 20th; over Bihar on 20th. Isolated Very heavy falls also very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh on 20th; over Bihar on 19th; over Assam & Meghalaya on 19th & 20th October.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 19th October. iii) A fresh spell of easterly wave is likely to affect south Peninsular India and cause fairly widespread to wide spread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu Puducherry & Karaikal during 19th-23nd, over coastal Karnataka during 21st-23rd ; South Interior Karnataka during 20th -23rd October.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 15:05 [IST]