Respite from heatwave in Delhi, several other states from June 11

    New Delhi,Jun 07: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that intense spell of rainfall is very likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days.

    Delhi is also likely to receive some respite from the scorching heat from June 11 as heatwave conditions may abate from that time, the weather department said.

    Speaking to news agency ANI, the IMD official said heatwave conditions at isolated places will continue till June 8 and/or June 9. "Cloudy conditions and drizzle expected on June 11 over northwest India and parts of central India due to western disturbance. Heatwave to abate from June 11," Jenamani was quoted as saying.

    The Met department also warned that heat wave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets over Northwest, Central and adjoining East India during next 3 days.

    Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsson has further advanced over some more parts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, southwest & Westcentral Bay of Bengal.

    Earlier, the IMD had predicted above normal rainfall in the month of June for Odisha and other parts of the country.

    X