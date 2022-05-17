YouTube
    Heatwave: Parents want summer holidays declared

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 17: Delhi Parents Association (DPA) on Monday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) demanding that the summer vacation be declared in city's schools immediately in view of the deadly scorching heat.

    Heatwave: Parents want summer holidays declared
    Representational Image

    A tormenting heatwave swept through the national capital and its neighbouring areas on Sunday with the mercury leaping to 49.2 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi and 49.1 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh in the southwest parts of the city.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:12 [IST]
