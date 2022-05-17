Heatwave: Parents want summer holidays declared

New Delhi, May 17: Delhi Parents Association (DPA) on Monday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) demanding that the summer vacation be declared in city's schools immediately in view of the deadly scorching heat.

A tormenting heatwave swept through the national capital and its neighbouring areas on Sunday with the mercury leaping to 49.2 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi and 49.1 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh in the southwest parts of the city.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:12 [IST]