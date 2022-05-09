YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Heat wave conditions in five districts in MP; Ratlam hottest at 46 degrees Celsius

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhopal, May 09: Heat wave conditions prevailed in five districts in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, with Ratlam recording the highest maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius in the state. This was the third highest maximum temperature in India after Barmer and Bikaner which sizzled at 46.3 degrees Celsius and 46.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

    File photo
    File photo

    Madhya Pradesh is unlikely to see a let up in the sultry weather soon with the Met department forecasting that heat wave conditions may prevail in some parts of the state for four more days.

    A trough was running from Punjab to northwest Madhya Pradesh across Haryana and Rajasthan, a senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office said.

    He said that heat wave conditions prevailed at Ratlam, Rajgarh, Guna, Khargone and Khandwa.

    The maximum temperature of the four major cities in MP - Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior was recorded at 42.9 degrees Celsius - two notches above normal, 42.8 degrees Celsius, also two degrees above normal, 42 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, and 42. 4 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, respectively.

    Comments

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather heatwave

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X