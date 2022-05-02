Heat wave abates from most parts of India: IMD latest update

Too hot to handle: A look back at the killer heatwaves that hit the world

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 02: In some respite from the severe heat, India Meteorological Department on Monday said that heatwave conditions are abating in most parts of the country, predicting light rain in Delhi over the next three days.

"Thunderstorm, gusty winds very likely over Northwest India till 04th may; over East India and south Peninsular India till 06th May and over Northeast India till 03rd May, 2022," the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over South Andaman Sea & adjoining north Andaman Sea and Eastcentral Bay of Bengal on 04th & 05th May — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 2, 2022

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on 02nd May; over Arunachal Pradesh on 02nd & 03rd; over Assam-Meghalaya & Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura during 02nd-04th May. Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Assam-Meghalaya & Tripura 03rd May. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 2, 2022

The blistering heatwave sweeping through vast swathes of the countrywith the mercury crossing the 45-degree mark at several places.The IMD said the heatwave could lead to "moderate" health concerns for vulnerable people such as infants, the elderly and people with chronic diseases

"Hence people should avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight and light-coloured cotton clothes and cover the head with a hat or umbrella," it said

There is an increased likelihood of symptoms of heat illness in people who are either exposed to the sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work, an IMD advisory read

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD

Based on absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.

A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degree mark.

Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 13:56 [IST]