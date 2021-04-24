YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    ‘Heartbreaking’: Greta Thunberg urges global help for India amid Covid-19 crisis

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 24: Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Saturday said the ongoing coronavirus crisis in India is "heartbreaking" and urged the global community to come forward and help the country tackle the rapid second wave of the coronavirus infections.

    "Heartbreaking to follow the recent developments in India. The global community must step up and immediately offer the assistance needed," she tweeted.

    Greta Thunberg
    Greta Thunberg

    The Swedish activist also shared a news report about India's ongoing health crisis as the country reports over 3 lakh cases every day.

    Hospitals in Delhi, several stateshave been facing an acute short age of medical oxygen to treat Covid-19 patients.

    Meanwhile, on Saturday, the government exempted basic customs duty on import of Covid-19 vaccine, medical-grade oxygen and related equipment to boost domestic availability and make them cheaper amid rising infections across the country.

    The decision to exempt customs duty was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost oxygen availability in the country.

    With over 3.46 lakh daily new infections, the caseload has crossed 1.66 crore. India's deaths from Covid-19 rose by a record 2,624 to over 1.89 lakh.

    To meet demand of medical oxygen, the government has taken some measures including roping in the Air Force to bring in cryogenic oxygen tanks from Singapore.

    It is also transporting oxygen tanks in the country using the Railways to reduce travel time.

    MORE coronavirus NEWS

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X