  • search

Hearing in Ayodhya case on October 29 as SC refuses referral to larger Bench

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 27: With the Supreme Court refusing to go into a question on whether a Mosque is essential to Islam, the hearing in the Ayodhya case would get underway. The court today directed that the main Ayodhya appeal would be listed before a three judge Bench and hearing in the case would begin on October 29.

    The hearing on the main title suit had been stalled as some appellants had sought for a review of a portion of the Ismail Faruqui case of 1994. It was said in that case Mosque is not essential to Islam.

    Hearing in Ayodhya case on October 29 as SC refuses referral to larger Bench

    The appellants contended that this observation could have a bearing on the main case and hence this needed a review.

    Also Read | Ayodhya: Is prayer at Mosque essential? SC refuses to refer question to larger Bench

    The Bench on Thursday by a majority verdict 2:1 held that this does not need consideration by a larger Bench.

    Justice Ashok Bhushan while reading out the verdict said that a place of particular significance for practising religion has a different place in law. The acquisition under the 1993 act has already been upheld, he added.

    The court also said that the Faruqui judgment does not decide any matter involved in these suits and that the suits must be decided on the basis of their own evidence. The court also said that the observations in the Faruqui case are not relevant for deciding suits or appeals.

    Also Read | Mosque and Islam: It is a question about acquisition and not religious practise

    The law is not always logical and each judgment is in context of its known facts. All temples, mosques, churches are equally relevant, the court also said.

    Read more about:

    supreme court ram janmabhoomi ram mandir ram temple ayodhya dispute ayodhya

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue