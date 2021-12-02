46 year old doctor from Bengaluru with Omicron variant had no travel history, 5 contacts test Covid positive

Bengaluru: Two South Africans test positive for COVID-19 as threat of new variant looms

Bengaluru, Dec 02: The 46-year-old, resident of Bommanahalli who was found positive with the Omicron variant works in a hospital in Bengaluru, according to reports. The BBMP chief confirmed that the patient does not have any travel history.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief Gaurav Gupta told the media that Five contacts of one of the patients have tested positive and their samples have been sent for further testing. The samples of the 46-year-old man were taken on November 22 after he tested positive. He has been under home quarantine and is doing fine.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar infored media that out of his primary & secondary contact, 5 people tested positive for COVID19. So a total of 6 people have been isolated, admitted to govt hospital. None of them showing any serious symptoms. All these people are fully vaccinated.

India on Thursday reported its first two cases of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron in Karnataka, sparking concerns. Addressing a media briefing Joint Secretary of the Union Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said all primary and secondary contacts of the two infected persons from Karnataka have been identified and they are being monitored and COVID-protocols are being followed.

Two persons - a 66-year-old South African national and another 46-year-old resident of Bommanahalli - in Bengaluru were those who contracted the new variant.

"There is no need to panic about the Omicron detection but awareness is absolutely essential. Follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, avoid gatherings," Agarwal said.

All Omicron related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far. In all such cases in the country and across the world so far, no severe symptom has been noted. WHO has said that its emerging evidence is being studied, the health ministry added.

The two cases were detected through genome sequencing effort of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) consortium of 37 laboratories established by Union Health Ministry, said Balram Bhargava, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research at the same press briefing.

The other confirmed Omicron patient is a 66-year-old South African national who came to India with a negative Covid report.

The man, who received both vaccine doses, tested positive on arrival and was asymptomatic, following which he was told to self-isolate.

A week later, with a negative Covid report from a private lab, he flew to Dubai. Samples from his 24 primary and 240 secondary contacts have returned negative test results.