Review coverage of Covid second dose amongst teens: Centre tells states

New Delhi, Feb 02: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to State governments for accelerating the second dose vaccination coverage among due beneficiaries aged 15-18 years.

The National Covid Vaccination Programme of India has been expanded in a phased manner based on available scientific evidence and global best practices and presently, all persons aged 15 and above are eligible for vaccination.

With the proactive efforts of States/UTs. along with Government of India, have administered more than 166.68 crore doses of Covid 19 vaccine which is highest among the world.

COVID-19 vaccination for 15-18 years' age-group started from 3 January 2022 and as on dale, more than 4.66 crore doses have been administered in this age-group resulting in the 1st dose coverage of 63% in a span of less than a mon1h.

The vaccine used in this group is Covaxin which has an interval of 28 days between the 1wo doses 10complete the primary vaccination schedule. Hence, all the 42 lakh adolescents who received first dose on J"' Jan' 22 have become eligible for 2nd dose from 31" Jan'22.

Timely completion of Covid-19 vaccination schedule is important 1 to confer full pro1ection of vaccines to the recipien1s. Hence, it is imponent that 1thecoverage of 2nd dose amongst adolescents is reviewed daily a1your level al Sime/UT and similar review is undertaken at district level ns well. DNA regarding due beneficiaries 15-18 years age group for 2dose can be accessed on Co-WIN portal.

A tailored Communication Stra1cgy focused at adolescent population and their caregivers should also be rolled out 10 make them aware about the timely completion of vaccination schedule and sustain their vaccine confidence.

I hereby request you to direct the concerned officials to accelerate the 2nd dose coverage amongst due beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while also ensuring that remaining beneficiaries for 1st dose also receive it in a time-bound manner.