India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Health experts share thoughts at Trivandrum Medical College

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 13: Globally renowned experts in various domains of medical science will share their insights into the current trends and challenges in health sector, especially on the colossal impact of viruses, at the three-day international Medical Convention starting here on August 26 to mark the platinum jubilee celebrations of Trivandrum Medical College (TMC).

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the conclave at the Diamond Jubilee Alumni Auditorium, Trivandrum Medical College, at 5 pm on August 26, co-patron of the platinum jubilee organizing committee Kadakampally Surendran MLA said, according to news agency PTI.

    Health experts share thoughts at Trivandrum Medical College

    The event is organized jointly by TMC Alumni Association, Kerala University of Health Sciences, State Medical Education Department, Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Government Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram, Government Nursing College, Thiruvananthapuram; SCTIMST; IMA Thiruvananthapuram, and Students Union, TMC.

    In various sessions and seminars in three days, an impressive line-up of speakers including Prof Roberto Gallo, renowned pioneer of virology, will speak on the health challenges ahead, followed by interactions, a release issued by the Medical College said.

    US declares monkeypox a public health emergency US declares monkeypox a public health emergency

    The government attached top priority to the development of TMC as the premier healthcare and medical education institution of the state, Mr Surendran said. The state government's aim is to develop TMC as an institution on the model of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS).

    Massive development project costing Rs 717 crore is the platinum jubilee gift from the government to TMC. The first phase of work has already been completed. The second and third phases will be completed in three to four years. Out of the sanctioned amount, Rs 300 crore is earmarked for purchasing the most advanced medical equipment for the medical college, Mr Surendran said.

    Dr C John Panicker, organizing chairman of the Platinum Jubilee Convention, said it is significant that the new era of modern medicine in Kerala was ushered in by the founding of TMC seven decades back.

    Comments

    More SHARE News  

    Read more about:

    share health sector challenges viruses kerala

    Story first published: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 12:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X