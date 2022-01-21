Heading to airport? Check out the new 'one hand bag' rule for passengers

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 21: With an aim to ease out burden at screening points at airports, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has urged airports to limit the number of handbags per passenger to one.

"As per BCAS AVSEC Circular Nos. 06/2000 & Lt12000, no passenger should be permitted to carry more than one hand bag other than those items already listed in the circular including lady's bag. However, it has been seen that a passenger on an average carries 2-3 numbers of hand bags to the screening point," CISF said in a circular.

"This has led to increased clearance time as well as delays, congestion in PESC point and inconvenience to passengers. It is therefore felt that enforcement of the aforesaid Circulars must be ensured by all stakeholders / airlines," it added.

"Airline may be made responsible and depute staff to guide pax, check and verify their hand bag status etc., before allowing the passenger for Pre-embarkation security checks," the letter said.

"All airlines may be directed suitably to inform pax and to display "one hand bag rule' on their tickets / boarding passes very conspicuously. Airport Operators may be instructed to place hoarding / banner/ board / standees displaying the contents of the 'One hand bag Rule' near the check-in counters, vantage locations before SHA (security hold area) at the airports, so that passengers get sensitised and if required, have an option to switch their extra hand bags to registered baggage," it added.

Story first published: Friday, January 21, 2022, 15:20 [IST]